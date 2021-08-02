Chris Rodriguez Will Start Monday vs. Rangers

It was unclear who would be on the mound for the Angels on Monday vs. the Rangers, but Rodriguez will ultimately draw the start. This will be his first start at the major league level, although he has made 13 appearances out of the bullpen. He’s been effective so far this season, posting a 3.66 ERA and 9.15 K/9, and he entered the year as the Angels’ No. 10 prospect per FanGraphs.
Rodriguez has been in the minors for most of the past month, which has allowed him to up his pitch count. He’s gone at least four innings in three of his past four outings, and he’s faced at least 20 batters in his past two. That means he could see a similar workload on Monday if he’s pitching well.
The Angels have an opening in their rotation after shipping Andrew Heaney to the Yankees before the trade deadline, so Rodriguez could stick in the rotation if he’s effective. He’ll have a chance for success Monday vs. the Rangers, who rank just 25th in wRC+ vs. right-handed pitchers. The Angels are currently listed as -112 favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook in that matchup.
