Chris Sale Nears Return To Red Sox

According to Julian McWilliams of the Boston Globe, Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale is expected to make another rehab start in Worcester this weekend. In the meantime, he’s currently back with the major league team for some routine workouts at Fenway Park.

Red Sox are aiming for Sunday in Worcester for Chris Sale’s next outing. — Julian McWilliams (@byJulianMack) July 21, 2021

The good news is that his rehab sessions have gone well, as he recently struck out six batters in 3 2/3 innings and didn’t allow a base hit. And what’s even more impressive is that he’s regained his velocity after hitting 98 miles per hour on the radar gun.

The left-hander has spent the last 16 months on the mend after Tommy John’s surgery, but his return back to the majors is drawing closer and closer.

