Chris Sale on Track to Start for Red Sox Friday

Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe reports Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale is on track to start Friday against the Baltimore Orioles.

Cora: Chris Sale on track to start Friday. Pérez activated; Ort returned to AAA. Arroyo + Duran with AAA, could start rehab assignment tomorrow. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) September 14, 2021

Boston placed Sale on the COVID-19 injured list after testing positive for the virus. Returning to the Red Sox rotation on Aug.14, after missing the 2020 season because of Tommy John surgery, Sale has made five starts, posting a 3-0 record with a 2.52 ERA, 27% K rate and a 1.40 WHIP. In his last start before landing on the IL, an 11-10 Red Sox loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Sept. 6, Sale threw 86 pitches in 3.2 innings of work, allowing five runs on 10 hits and striking out six batters.

Boston hopes to make a final push in the Wild Card race, currently tied for the second Wild Card spot in the American League with an 81-65 record. They will face Tyler Anderson, who makes his eighth start as a member of the Seattle Mariners Tuesday. In 26 starts this season, Anderson has a 6-9 record with a 4.20 ERA, 19% K rate, and a 1.20 WHIP.

