Chris Sale Returns to the Red Sox Lineup Saturday

It’s been two years and one day since Chris Sale last made a major league start. The lefty makes his long-awaited return on Saturday when the Boston Red Sox host the Baltimore Orioles for an afternoon contest.

https://twitter.com/RedSox/status/1426592573779550221

Sale underwent Tommy John Surgery in March 2020 and was initially expected to miss up to 15 months. Sale made five rehabilitation starts across Rookie League, Double-A, and Triple-A, pitching 20.0 innings and compiling a 1.35 earned run average. The seven-time all-star has a career 3.03 earned run average and 109-73 record at the major league level.

The Red Sox are in desperate need of help as they continue to slide in the AL East. Boston is 4-11 over their last 15 games, falling out of the division lead and now only 2.5 games up on the New York Yankees for the final wild card spot.

FanDuel Sportsbook still has the Bo Sox priced as -172 chalk to make the playoffs, but they’ve fallen out of favor on the AL East futures board, currently listed as +480 to win the division.