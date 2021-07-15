Chris Sale strikes out five for the Red Sox in his first rehab start

Chris Sale struck out five batters over and didn’t allow a run in three innings during his first rehab start for the Red Sox, Ian Cundall of SoxProspects.com reports. Sale did allow four hits in those three innings, but overall a successful start for the starting pitcher recovering from Tommy John surgery. Sale topped out a 94 MPH and was able to throw all of his breaking pitches. It is expected that Sale will need at least 3-4 more rehab starts before he can rejoin the Red Sox rotation for the last two months of the season.

The Sox open up the second half of the season versus their arch-rival Yankees in the Bronx on Thursday. This is the first game of a four-game set, and these two teams will also play in Fenway four another four-game series next weekend. Eduardo Rodriguez goes for the Sox while the Yankees will counter with Domingo German. The Sox are +146 (-1.5) on the run line, -108 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 10, over (-105), and the under (-115). You can find the lines for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.