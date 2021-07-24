Chris Sale to make another rehab start for the Red Sox on Sunday

Chris Sale to make at least two more rehab starts for the Red Sox, Alex Speier of the Boston Globe reports. Manager Alex Cora stated that Sale would need at least one more start after pitching 4-5 innings Sunday. Cora also mentioned it could be more than just one extra start, but he seemed to say that in more of a joking fashion. Sale could be the upgrade the Sox are looking for in their rotation without having to give up prospects at the July 30 trade deadline.

The Red Sox and Cora don’t believe Eduardo Rodriguez will need to go on the injured list after leaving the game early Friday due to migraine symptoms.

The Red Sox will play the Yankees in game three of a four-game series Saturday afternoon. The Sox have won the first two games of this series and are 8-2 versus the Yankees so far this season. A pair of Tommy John surgery recoveries will start this contest. Nathan Eovaldi goes for the Sox and Jameson Taillon for the Yankees. The Sox are +110 (-1.5) on the run line, -172 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of nine, over (-110), and the under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.