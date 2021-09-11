Chris Taylor out of the starting lineup Saturday for the Dodgers

Chris Taylor is out of the starting lineup Saturday for the Dodgers, BaseballPress.com reports. The absence seems to be related to some sort of neck issue. The issue is not considered to be significant, nor is it expected to require a stint on the injured list. Cody Bellinger will start in centerfield tonight with Gavin Luxin left-field.

Like Jake Cronenworth of the Padres, Taylor is a player every team would love to have as he can play all over the field and handle himself in the batter’s box. Taylor is batting .258 on the season with a .796 OPS, 20 HRs, 72 RBI, 13 SB, and 87 runs covering 480 at-bats in 135 games.

The Dodgers are still in the race for the National League West title, but either way, their ticket is punched to the playoffs. Walker Buehler will toe the slab for the Dodgers on Saturday, and Chris Paddack will do the same for the Padres The Dodgers are +100 (-1.5) on the run line, -235 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of eight, over (-105), and the under (-115). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.