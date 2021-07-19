Christian Arroyo Leaves Game In Third Inning vs. Yankees

Christian Arroyo’s tenure as Boston Red Sox’s first baseman lasted just over two innings. The fifth-year player appeared to injure his groin while stretching for a throw at first base against the New York Yankees.

Arroyo has been deployed across the infield, appearing at second base, shortstop, and now first base for the Red Sox this season. He remains a valuable offensive contributor for the AL East-leading Sox, ranking fourth on the team in on-base plus slugging percentage and eighth in home runs. The Red Sox should provide an update on Arroyo’s injury after the game.

Bobby Dalbec has been the Sox regular at first this season and replaced Arroyo in the third inning. Expect him back in his regular spot tomorrow when Boston opens a series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

