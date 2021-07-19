Christian Arroyo Leaves Game In Third Inning vs. Yankees
July 18Grant WhiteSportsGrid
Christian Arroyo’s tenure as Boston Red Sox’s first baseman lasted just over two innings. The fifth-year player appeared to injure his groin while stretching for a throw at first base against the New York Yankees.
Arroyo has been deployed across the infield, appearing at second base, shortstop, and now first base for the Red Sox this season. He remains a valuable offensive contributor for the AL East-leading Sox, ranking fourth on the team in on-base plus slugging percentage and eighth in home runs. The Red Sox should provide an update on Arroyo’s injury after the game.
Bobby Dalbec has been the Sox regular at first this season and replaced Arroyo in the third inning. Expect him back in his regular spot tomorrow when Boston opens a series against the Toronto Blue Jays.
The Red Sox and Yankees continue their Sunday night game, with the Yankees leading in the late innings. Check FanDuel Sportsbook for a live line on the game.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.