Christian Arroyo Placed on 10-Day IL

Arroyo made his first career start at first base Sunday vs. the Yankees, and things didn’t end well. He tried to stretch for a ball on a potential double play, and he ended up injuring his groin on a split. After the game, manager Alex Cora told reporters that Arroyo would likely end up on the IL, and the Red Sox made that move official on Monday. Danny Santana has been recalled to take his spot on the active roster.

Arroyo has been a solid option for the Red Sox this season. He’s posted a 114 wRC+ at the plate and has spent time at second base, shortstop, and first base defensively. He’s also spent some time as the Red Sox’s leadoff hitter, although he has been hitting near the bottom of the lineup recently.

The Red Sox have been one of the biggest surprises in baseball this season. They own the second-best record in the American League, and they own a 0.5-game lead over the Rays in the AL East. The Red Sox are currently listed at +120 to win the division on FanDuel Sportsbook.