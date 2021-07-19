Christian Arroyo Placed on 10-Day IL

Arroyo made his first career start at first base Sunday vs. the Yankees, and things didn’t end well. He tried to stretch for a ball on a potential double play, and he ended up injuring his groin on a split. After the game, manager Alex Cora told reporters that Arroyo would likely end up on the IL, and the Red Sox made that move official on Monday. Danny Santana has been recalled to take his spot on the active roster.
Arroyo has been a solid option for the Red Sox this season. He’s posted a 114 wRC+ at the plate and has spent time at second base, shortstop, and first base defensively. He’s also spent some time as the Red Sox’s leadoff hitter, although he has been hitting near the bottom of the lineup recently.
The Red Sox have been one of the biggest surprises in baseball this season. They own the second-best record in the American League, and they own a 0.5-game lead over the Rays in the AL East. The Red Sox are currently listed at +120 to win the division on FanDuel Sportsbook.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.