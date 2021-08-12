Christian Darrisaw Undergoes Minor Core-Muscle Procedure, Still Hopeful For Week 1

https://twitter.com/TomPelissero/status/1425879739902930949

The Vikings selected Darrisaw out of Virginia Tech with the 23rd overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, and he is expected to start at left tackle this season. That said, he hit a minor snag during training camp. He underwent a minor core-muscle procedure on Thursday with Dr. William Meyers, which is expected to sideline him in the short term. However, the visit was considered a positive overall, and the hope is that Darrisaw will be able to be in the starting lineup Week 1 vs. the Bengals.

The Vikings are coming off a disappointing season in 2020-21, but they are hopeful they can turn things around this season. Improved pass blocking by the offensive line would be a good start, with the team ranking just 26th in adjusted sack rate last year.

The Vikings are currently listed at +250 to win the NFC North and -106 to make the playoffs on FanDuel Sportsbook.