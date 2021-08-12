Christian Darrisaw Undergoes Minor Core-Muscle Procedure, Still Hopeful For Week 1

The Vikings selected Darrisaw out of Virginia Tech with the 23rd overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, and he is expected to start at left tackle this season. That said, he hit a minor snag during training camp. He underwent a minor core-muscle procedure on Thursday with Dr. William Meyers, which is expected to sideline him in the short term. However, the visit was considered a positive overall, and the hope is that Darrisaw will be able to be in the starting lineup Week 1 vs. the Bengals.
The Vikings are coming off a disappointing season in 2020-21, but they are hopeful they can turn things around this season. Improved pass blocking by the offensive line would be a good start, with the team ranking just 26th in adjusted sack rate last year.
The Vikings are currently listed at +250 to win the NFC North and -106 to make the playoffs on FanDuel Sportsbook.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.