Christian McCaffrey “Definitely” Has Shot to Play vs. Eagles

McCaffrey was able to return to practice on Wednesday, and he also participated on Thursday. He told reporters that he “feels great” and that he “definitely” has a chance to suit up this week vs. the Eagles.

McCaffrey suffered a hamstring injury on Thursday Night Football vs. the Texans, but he was able to avoid being placed on the IR. It sounds like if he’s not able to suit up this week, he should be able to return to the lineup in Week 6.

If McCaffrey is forced to miss one more game, Chuba Hubbard will serve as the Panthers’ lead back. He saw 13 carries and two targets last week, while backup running back Royce Freeman had just three carries. The Panthers trailed for most of last week’s game vs. the Cowboys, so Hubbard could see more opportunities if the Panthers get in a more favorable game script vs. the Eagles.

