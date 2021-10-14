Christian McCaffrey Misses Practice Thursday

https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1448732302411014145

McCaffrey has missed the past two weeks with a hamstring injury, but it sounded like he was progressing towards a return. He was able to get in a limited practice on Wednesday, but unfortunately, he was downgraded to a DNP on Thursday. That’s not a good sign for his availability in Week 6 vs. the Vikings.

His status on Friday will be crucial to monitor. If he’s unable to return to the practice field, Chuba Hubbard will make another start at running back. He was an excellent source of fantasy value last week, racking up 101 rushing yards and five catches for 33 receiving yards.

Whoever starts at running back will draw an excellent matchup vs. the Vikings. They rank 20th in Football Outsiders rush defense DVOA, and they’ve allowed the fourth-highest yards per carry so far this season.

The Panthers are currently listed as two-point home underdogs vs. the Vikings on FanDuel Sportsbook.