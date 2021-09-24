Christian McCaffrey Set To Miss 2 Weeks

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports that Panthers all-purpose running back Christian McCaffrey could miss the next few weeks with a hamstring injury.

#Panthers star RB Christian McCaffrey is expected to miss a few weeks, sources say, as the team continues to run tests on his hamstring injury suffered last night. IR is not the plan as of now. Rookie Chuba Hubbard is the next man up. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 24, 2021

The injury likely occurred in the second quarter of the Thursday night game against the Texans. McCaffrey took himself out of the game after a short two-yard gain on first down inside the red zone. He was evaluated inside the sideline medical tent for up to 22 minutes before heading to the locker room with a noticeable limp.

This is a disappointing blow for a Panthers team that’s off to a 3-0 start this season. McCaffrey battled injuries last year and only played in three games.

Carolina will now turn to the rookie running back Chuba Hubbard to replace him. Hubbard did finish with 11 carries for 52 yards (4.7 yards per carry) in the ballgame. Next up for the Panthers will be a stiff road test in Week 4 against the Cowboys.

Get a jump start on the 2021 NFL season by heading to FanDuel Sportsbook. There, you can find MVP and Rookie of the Year odds. Team futures are also available in addition to divisional and conference outright winners.