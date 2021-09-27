Christian McCaffrey Will Not be Placed on Injured Reserve

https://twitter.com/CameronWolfe/status/1442544722485018629

McCaffrey suffered a hamstring injury during the Panthers’ Week 3 win over the Texans on Thursday Night Football, but it seems as though he avoided any serious damage. He will not be placed on IR, meaning that the Panthers currently expect him to be back within the next three weeks. That could change in the future, but fantasy owners can breathe a sigh of relief for the time being.

McCaffrey is still tentatively expected to sit next week at a minimum, which means Chuba Hubbard should serve as the team’s starting running back. He played on 73% of the Panthers’ offensive snaps after McCaffrey left vs. the Texans, and he responded with 11 carries for 52 yards. He was also involved in the passing game, racking up three catches for 27 yards on five targets. That makes him a viable option in fantasy leagues for as long as McCaffrey is sidelined.

The Panthers are listed as 4.5-point road underdogs vs. the Cowboys on FanDuel Sportsbook.