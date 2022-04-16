Christian Yelich is not in the Starting Lineup for the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday

There is no injury to report here, as Yelich is likely just being given this first day off of the season. This is the new normal in Major League Baseball, regular days off for just about every player. Yelich is trying to rebound from a disappointing 2021 campaign when he batted .248 with nine HRs and 51 RBIs in 117 games. So far this season, Yelich isn’t off to the greatest of starts with a .222 average; he has yet to hit a HR and has only driven in two runs in 27 at-bats.
Adrian Houser will be on the mound Saturday for the Brewers as they take on Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals. The Brewers are +168 (-1.5) on the run line and -120 on the money line, with an over/under of 8.5, over (-105), and under (-115). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
