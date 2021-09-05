Christian Yelich Out of Brewers Lineup Sunday

Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports Milwaukee Brewers Christian Yelich will sit out of Sunday’s matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Yelich will get a day off Sunday, last playing in Saturday’s 4-0 win over the Cardinals, going 1-for-4. In a season marred by injury, Yelich has played 94 games, slashing .252/.372/.385 with eight home runs.

Jace Peterson will take over left field duties in place of Yelich Sunday, batting second. Priced at $2,300 on FanDuel, Peterson has appeared in 76 games, hitting .269 with a .389 OBP and five home runs.

With the series tied at one game apiece, the Brewers, who currently lead the National League Central with an 83-54 record, will go for the series win against the division rival. The team will face Jon Lester, who makes his 22nd start of the season, and seventh as a Cardinal. With a 5-6 record this season, the 16-year veteran has a 5.05 ERA, 14% K rate and a 1.58 WHIP.

The Brewers are a -240 home Moneyline favorite against the Cardinals on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with a 7.5-run total.