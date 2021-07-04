Christian Yelich to Sit Sunday Against Pirates

Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich will sit out of Sunday’s finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Yelich last played in the Brewers’ 11-2 victory over the Pirates Saturday, going 1-for-5 with a double. A regular fixture in the Brewers’ lineup, Yelich has appeared in 51 games this season, hampered by stints on the injured list because of a back injury. He is slashing .252/.414/.499 with five home runs. Among batters with at least 200 plate appearances, he ranks fourth in OBP, behind Max Muncy, Buster Posey and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Tyrone Taylor will take over left field duties for Yelich Sunday, batting second. Taylor, a utility player in the outfield, is priced at $2,300 on FanDuel, and has made 49 appearances this season hitting .235 with a .328 OPB and six home runs.

The Brewers will look to go for the four-game series sweep against their National League Central rival Pirates Sunday. The team is a -194 road Moneyline favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with an eight-run total.