Clayton Kershaw Dealing With Residual Soreness

The Los Angeles Dodgers have assembled a star-studded roster for their playoff push, but it could be some time before they’re all on the same field. Dodgers’ manager Dave Roberts confirmed that Clayton Kershaw continues to deal with residual soreness, putting his return by August 7 in doubt.
Kershaw last pitched on July 3 and was transferred to the injured list with left elbow inflammation after his start. The three-time Cy Young winner pitched a simulated game in San Francisco, but ongoing symptoms have jeopardized his targeted return.
Thanks to outstanding recent performances from Julio Urias and Walker Buehler, LA has gotten by just fine without Kershaw. They’ve also gotten some serviceable outings from David Price, Josiah Gray, and Tony Gonsolin since Kershaw landed on the injured list.
The Dodgers staff will be elevated by Max Scherzer, who was acquired from the Washington Nationals on Thursday. Opponents will have to navigate a postseason staff that will likely feature Kershaw, Scherzer, Urias, and Buehler.
World Series odds continue to fluctuate at FanDuel Sportsbook, but the Dodgers remain the odds-on favorite to win the 2021 Championship.
