Clayton Kershaw Hits 10-Day Injured List With Elbow Injury

Molly Knight reports the Los Angeles Dodgers have placed starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw on the 10-day Injured List with forearm/elbow inflammation.

https://twitter.com/molly_knight/status/1412903220339376133

Kershaw last pitched on Jul. 3, a 5-3 win over the Washington Nationals. He threw 54 pitches in four innings of work, allowing three runs on three hits and striking out three batters. Making 18 starts this season, Kershaw has a 9-7 record with a 3.39 ERA, 30.1% K rate and a 0.98 WHIP. Among starters with 100 innings pitched, Kershaw is 11th in ERA, sixth in K rate and seventh in WHIP.

Kershaw will be the second notable starter missing from the Dodgers’ rotation, with Trevor Bauer on administrative leave as of Friday, July 2. The Dodgers will look to avoid the sweep against the Miami Marlins Wednesday and will face Ross Detwiler, who will make his third start of the season, as an opener.

Los Angeles is a -162 road Moneyline favorite against the Marlins on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with an 8.5-run total.