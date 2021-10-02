Clayton Kershaw isn’t likely to pitch in the postseason for the Dodgers, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports. Kershaw is dealing with a forearm injury and had to leave the game in the second inning. Kershaw will undergo tests this weekend to determine the full extent of the injury, but there isn’t much hope that he will pitch again this season.

This season, Kershaw was 10-8 with a 3.55 ERA and 1.02 WHIP in 22 starts covering 121.2 innings pitched. After the season, he is a free agent as he has just completed a three-year $93 million contract. Kershaw is not likely to approach anywhere near those numbers on the open market from the Dodgers or any other team.

The Dodgers can still win the National League West and thus have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs should they win their final two games and the Giants lose their last two. The Dodgers will start Julio Urias in this contest and will be up against Corbin Burnes of the Brewers. The Dodgers are +150 (+1.5) on the run line, -136 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 7.5, over (+100), and the under (-122). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.