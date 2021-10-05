Clayton Kershaw Shut Down for 2021 Postseason

Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw is not expected to pitch during the team’s postseason run.

No ligament damage for Clayton Kershaw, Dave Roberts said. The Dodgers don’t expect him back for the postseason. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) October 5, 2021

Kershaw is dealing with a forearm issue, with tests confirming the Dodgers’ ace did not sustain any ligament damage. Kershaw last pitched in an 8-6 Dodgers’ win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Oct. 1, leaving the game during the second inning. Kershaw made 22 starts in an injury-plagued season, posting a 10-8 record with a 29% K rate and a 1.02 WHIP, throwing 121.1 innings. Earlier in the season, Kershaw missing more than two months because of elbow inflammation, pitching in a Jul.3, 5-3 win over the Washington Nationals, pitching four innings, allowing three runs on three hits and striking out three batters.

Max Scherzer takes the mound for the Dodgers in a Wild Card matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday. Making 30 starts this year, Scherzer has been one of the most dominant pitchers in the league, posting a 15-4 record as a member of the Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Dodgers, posting a 2.46 ERA, 34% K rate and a 0.86 WHIP.

