Clayton Kershaw to play catch Saturday for the Dodgers
July 9George KurtzSportsGrid
Clayton Kershaw will play catch for the Dodgers on Saturday, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports. Kershaw was placed on the injured list earlier this week with forearm inflammation, but an MRI has stated that’s all it is. If all goes well Saturday, Kershaw could rejoin the rotation for the Dodgers shortly after the All-Star break.
The Dodgers suddenly find themselves without a couple of members of their starting rotation due to the injury to Kershaw and Trevor Bauer being placed on Administrative Leave. David Price is expected to start Friday for the Dodgers, and he will continue to be stretched out to continue starting after the All-Star break.
The Dodgers will start a three-game series versus the Diamondbacks on Friday, with Price up against Taylor Widener, who has just been activated off of the IL. The Dodgers are -137 (-1.5) on the run line, -290 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 8.5, over (-118), and the under (-104). You can find the lines for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
