watch
LISTEN
BAL
9/4 1:05 PM EDT
NYY
NYM
9/4 1:05 PM EDT
WSH
PIT
9/4 2:20 PM EDT
CHC
OAK
9/4 3:07 PM EDT
TOR
MIN
9/4 4:05 PM EDT
TB
CLE
9/4 4:10 PM EDT
BOS
PHI
9/4 6:10 PM EDT
MIA
NYM
9/4 6:55 PM EDT
WSH
CWS
9/4 7:10 PM EDT
KC
DET
9/4 7:10 PM EDT
CIN
STL
9/4 7:10 PM EDT
MIL
SEA
9/4 8:10 PM EDT
ARI
ATL
9/4 8:10 PM EDT
COL
HOU
9/4 8:40 PM EDT
SD
LAD
9/4 9:05 PM EDT
SF
TEX
9/4 9:07 PM EDT
LAA

Clayton Kershaw Will Make Triple-A Start on Tuesday