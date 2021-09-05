Clayton Kershaw Will Make Triple-A Start on Tuesday
September 4Grant WhiteSportsGrid
The Los Angeles Dodgers have spent the entire season chasing down the San Francisco Giants in the NL West, doing so without their staff ace, Clayton Kershaw, since July 3. Kershaw has been dealing with left elbow inflammation but appears to be close to rejoining the Dodgers. Dave Roberts confirmed that Kershaw will be making a start at Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, which is a precursor to returning to the major league level.
Kershaw remains one of the best pitchers in the league. The southpaw allows only 0.98 walks and hits per inning pitched, leading to a 3.38 earned run average. He continues to mow down batters, striking out 127 and walking 19.
Corey Knebel and Mitch White have been deployed as starters with Kershaw sidelined. Knebel has been more effective over his recent outings, suggesting that White could see decreased usage once Kershaw is cleared to rejoin the rotation.
The Dodgers can tie the Giants atop the NL West with a win tonight against their division rivals. LA is listed as -164 favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.