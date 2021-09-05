Clayton Kershaw Will Make Triple-A Start on Tuesday

The Los Angeles Dodgers have spent the entire season chasing down the San Francisco Giants in the NL West, doing so without their staff ace, Clayton Kershaw, since July 3. Kershaw has been dealing with left elbow inflammation but appears to be close to rejoining the Dodgers. Dave Roberts confirmed that Kershaw will be making a start at Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, which is a precursor to returning to the major league level.

Kershaw remains one of the best pitchers in the league. The southpaw allows only 0.98 walks and hits per inning pitched, leading to a 3.38 earned run average. He continues to mow down batters, striking out 127 and walking 19.

Corey Knebel and Mitch White have been deployed as starters with Kershaw sidelined. Knebel has been more effective over his recent outings, suggesting that White could see decreased usage once Kershaw is cleared to rejoin the rotation.

