Clayton Kershaw Will Start Monday Expected to go Four Innings
September 12Grant WhiteSportsGrid
For the first time in over two months, Clayton Kershaw will be starting for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Kershaw last pitched in the majors on July 3 and has been out with left elbow inflammation since. The 33-year-old made a rehab start at Triple-A Oklahoma City and is expected to pitch four innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday.
Kershaw is the most expensive option on the main slate at FanDuel with a $10,900 salary. Granted, the Diamondbacks remain one of the worst hitting teams in the MLB, but they are substantially better against southpaws. More importantly, Kershaw will be on a pitch count, limiting his fantasy output.
The Dodgers have outlined a plan to stretch Kershaw out over the final 18 games of the season, getting him back up to the 100-pitch mark for the postseason. Kershaw will be part of a formidable postseason rotation featuring Max Scherzer, Walker Buehler, and Julio Urias.
LA is chasing the San Francisco Giants for the NL West lead and is +120 to win the division.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.