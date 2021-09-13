Clayton Kershaw Will Start Monday Expected to go Four Innings

For the first time in over two months, Clayton Kershaw will be starting for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Kershaw last pitched in the majors on July 3 and has been out with left elbow inflammation since. The 33-year-old made a rehab start at Triple-A Oklahoma City and is expected to pitch four innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday.

https://twitter.com/BlakeHarrisTBLA/status/1436468154746560516

Kershaw is the most expensive option on the main slate at FanDuel with a $10,900 salary. Granted, the Diamondbacks remain one of the worst hitting teams in the MLB, but they are substantially better against southpaws. More importantly, Kershaw will be on a pitch count, limiting his fantasy output.

The Dodgers have outlined a plan to stretch Kershaw out over the final 18 games of the season, getting him back up to the 100-pitch mark for the postseason. Kershaw will be part of a formidable postseason rotation featuring Max Scherzer, Walker Buehler, and Julio Urias.

LA is chasing the San Francisco Giants for the NL West lead and is +120 to win the division.