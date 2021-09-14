Clelin Ferrell a Healthy Scratch Against Ravens for Monday Night Football
September 13
The Las Vegas Raiders announced their inactives for their season-opening game against the Baltimore Ravens. Clelin Ferrell was a surprise inclusion, as the defensive end will be a healthy scratch for the Monday night game.
Ferrell is a former first-round selection of the Raiders, chosen fourth overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. The Clemson product started 15 games for the Raiders in his rookie campaign and 11 in 2020. In total, Ferrell has recorded 6.5 sacks and 65 combined tackles across the 26 games.
Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue are the expected starting defensive ends for the Raiders as they try to contain Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense. Crosby recorded 7.0 sacks with the Raiders, and Ngakoue got to the quarterback 8.0 times, splitting time with the Minnesota Vikings and the Ravens.
This betting line has moved in favor of the home team, as the Raiders are down to +3.5 point underdogs on Monday. The total has moved down to 50.5, with the under juiced to -112, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.
