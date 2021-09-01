Clint Capela Agrees to Two-Year Extension With Hawks

https://twitter.com/wojespn/status/1433094202745839616

The Hawks have locked up their core for the foreseeable future. Trae Young and John Collins are both under contract through the 2025-26 season, and they agreed to an extension with Capela on Wednesday. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports the deal is for two years and $46M, and it will be tacked on to his existing deal. Capela still has two years on his current contract, which means Capela is now locked up through the 2024-25 season.

Capela is coming off an excellent season. He led the league with an average of 14.3 rebounds per game, and he added 15.2 points per game. He also averaged a career-best 2.0 blocks while shooting nearly 60% from the field.

The Hawks were one of the biggest surprises of the 2020-21 season, making it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals. That said, they will have their work cut out for them to reach that level again this season. They’re currently listed at +2100 to win the Eastern Conference on FanDuel Sportsbook, which puts them behind the Nets, Bucks, 76ers, and Heat.