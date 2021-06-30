Clint Capela Will Be Re-Evaluated On Wednesday (Eye)
June 30Michael ArinzeSportsGrid
Clint Capela was seen by the team’s ophthalmologist on Tuesday night after the Hawks center took an elbow to the face during the fourth quarter in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
The injury came when Atlanta probably didn’t need him on the court as they held a 22-point lead with under four minutes remaining in the game. Capela did finish with 15 points and seven rebounds as he was a key piece to an Atlanta defense that held the Bucks to just 88 points in the ballgame. The Hawks’ win knotted up the series at two games apiece despite being without their best player in Trae Young, who was ruled out with an ankle injury.
The series is now essentially a best-of-three as it shifts to Milwaukee for Game 5.
The Bucks have also caught the injury bug after Giannis Antetokounmpo hyperextended his left knee. Antetokounmpo is expected to undergo an MRI on Wednesday to examine the full extent of the injury.
