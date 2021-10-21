Clint Capela Will Have Minutes Limit Thursday

https://twitter.com/ChrisKirschner/status/1451303824560308229

Capela is someone who has posted some huge games for fantasy players in the past, which made him an attractive FanDuel option on a three-game NBA slate. Unfortunately, Capela will reportedly be on a minutes limit vs. the Mavericks, which is going to impact his upside. It’s unclear exactly how many minutes he will ultimately play, but his stock undoubtedly takes a hit.

With Capela limited, John Collins could see a few additional minutes at center. He increased his fantasy production to 1.20 FanDuel points per minute with Capela off the court last season, so Capela’s loss should be Collin’s gain. Gorgui Dieng and De’Andre Hunter could also see a few additional minutes vs. the Mavericks.

In other Hawks’ news, Lou Williams will be available despite being listed as questionable, while Danilo Gallinari has been ruled out.

The Hawks are currently listed as two-point favorites vs. the Mavericks on FanDuel Sportsbook.