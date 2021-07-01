Clint Capela will play Thursday vs. Bucks

Capela was initially listed as questionable for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals vs. the Bucks due to right eye inflammation, but he will officially be in the lineup. This is a crucial contest for both squads, with the series tied at two games apiece. Historically, the team who wins Game 5 of a tied series advances at approximately an eighty percent clip.
Even with Capela active, both teams still have plenty of injury concerns. The Hawks have Trae Young listed as questionable, and he was unable to suit up in Game 4 due to a bone bruise on his right foot. Bogdan Bogdanovic is also probable as he continues to deal with a sore right knee.
Of course, the biggest injury in this game is on the Bucks’ side. Giannis Antetokounmpo had an awkward landing on his knee in Game 4, and while he didn’t sustain any structural damage, he has been ruled out for Game 5.
Even without Antetokounmpo, the Bucks are listed as three-point home favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook.
