Clippers Acquire Eric Bledsoe from Grizzlies for Trio of Players

Adrian Wojnarowski dropped a Woj-Bomb on Sunday night, confirming that the Los Angeles Clippers acquired guard Eric Bledsoe from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Patrick Beverley, Rajon Rondo, and Daniel Oturu. It was the second time in the last week that Bledsoe was traded after getting shipped from the New Orleans Pelicans to the Grizzlies on August 7.

The move appears to have been made with tax savings in mind. As noted by Bobby Marks, the Clippers will save $30 million as a result of the trade.

Bledsoe should replace Beverley on the Clippers’ depth chart at point guard. Beverley dealt with injuries for most of last season, playing in 37 games, starting 34 of those. Bledsoe started 70 of 71 games he appeared in last season, averaging 12.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.8 assists, all of which were greater than Beverley’s averages.

Los Angeles gets a better offensive contributor and a $30 million savings by making the trade.

The Clippers are +2000 to win the NBA Championship next season as per the futures board at FanDuel Sportsbook.