Clippers Center Ivica Zubac (Knee) Is Questionable For Game 6 On Wednesday

The Los Angeles Clippers listed Ivica Zubac as questionable on the NBA’s injury report for Game 6. Zubac is dealing with an MCL sprain on his right knee which kept him out of Game 5. Although the Clippers were shorthanded, they still managed to stave off elimination with a 116-102 victory on the road in Phoenix.

One player that certainly gave Los Angeles a boost was DeMarcus Cousins. Cousins came off the bench and scored 15 points in just 11 minutes of work. Even though the 10-year veteran has gone from being considered a max player to a mid-level exception, then playing for the veteran’s minimum and even a 10-day contract, Cousins is still fully confident in his ability. In the postgame press conference, Cousins was asked how he’s been able to stay ready despite playing limited minutes, and he offered this assessment of himself.

“When I step on the floor, I feel like I’m the best one on the floor, regardless of who is in front of me,” Cousins said. “I know for a fact nobody can guard me one-on-one.”

The reality is that Cousins has shown that he can still play in the NBA at a high level so long as his body doesn’t fail him. If Zubac is restricted in Game 6, Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue won’t have to look that far down the bench to find a former fifth overall pick who’s ready for action.

