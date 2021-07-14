Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard underwent successful ACL surgery on Tuesday

The injury shrouded in mystery during the later rounds and Western Conference Finals by the Los Angeles Clippers about Kawhi Leonard has fully come to light and been corrected.

https://twitter.com/MirjamSwanson/status/1415107958522793990

Yikes! So even if LA were somehow able to come back and get by the Phoenix Suns rather than dropping the WCF in six games, Kawhi would not have played for an NBA title with such a serious injury.

Leonard last played in Game 4 in the previous round against the Utah Jazz when he went off for a team-high-tying 31 points to even their series at two. The unknown injury reared its head when the former Raptor was ruled out for Game 5 and missed the rest of these playoffs.

Kawhi has a player option for next season, so depending on the severity of the injury, he may almost be forced to choose to stick with the Clippers. Other potential suitors could be wary of luring him out of LA with big money if the ACL recovery looms.

