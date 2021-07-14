Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard underwent successful ACL surgery on Tuesday

Yikes! So even if LA were somehow able to come back and get by the Phoenix Suns rather than dropping the WCF in six games, Kawhi would not have played for an NBA title with such a serious injury.
Leonard last played in Game 4 in the previous round against the Utah Jazz when he went off for a team-high-tying 31 points to even their series at two. The unknown injury reared its head when the former Raptor was ruled out for Game 5 and missed the rest of these playoffs.
Kawhi has a player option for next season, so depending on the severity of the injury, he may almost be forced to choose to stick with the Clippers. Other potential suitors could be wary of luring him out of LA with big money if the ACL recovery looms.
The team that eliminated Kawhi and the Clippers are +166 moneyline underdogs when they visit Milwaukee tonight in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Phoenix is also a +4.5 point road dog with the total sitting at 220.5 at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.