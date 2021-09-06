Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Darrell Williams Expected to Play Week 1

The Chiefs have been dealing with some injuries in the backfield, but they are expected to be at full strength for their opening contest vs. the Browns. Edwards-Helaire has been sidelined due to an ankle injury, while Williams has been dealing with a concussion. Head coach Andy Reid told reporters that “it looked like they’re moving around pretty good” on Monday and that he thinks the team will “be okay” at running back. The team moved on from Darwin Thompson during the final roster cut down, which is further evidence that both players will be available vs. the Browns.

Edwards-Helaire was a bit of a disappointment during his rookie season, but he’s an interesting bounce-back target in year two. The Chiefs upgraded their offensive line during the offseason, so Edwards-Helaire could have a bit more running room this season. He’s also a threat for a bigger role as a receiver after averaging just 22.8 yards per game as a rookie.

The Chiefs are currently listed as 6.5-point favorites vs. the Browns on FanDuel Sportsbook.