Clyde Edwards-Helaire Will Miss a Few Weeks With MCL Sprain

Edwards-Helaire went down with a scary-looking injury on Sunday Night Football vs. the Bills, and he’s been officially diagnosed with an MCL sprain. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Edwards-Helaire is expected to miss roughly three weeks, which means he could be placed on the IR.

With Edwards-Helaire out of the lineup, Darrel Williams should take over as the Chiefs’ primary running back. He led the team with 37 snaps and five carries vs. the Bills, and he remains their primary rusher near the goal line. That makes him a very appealing option from a fantasy perspective. Jerick McKinnon should also factor into the equation on passing downs.

With the Chiefs’ loss on Sunday, they’ve dropped to just 2-3 on the season. Their defense has been a significant problem, which has impacted their odds to win the Super Bowl. They’re down to just +750 on FanDuel Sportsbook, which puts them behind the Bills and Buccaneers. They’ve opened as 6.5-point road favorites vs. the Football Team for Week 6.