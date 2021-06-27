Cody Bellinger Back in the Starting Lineup for Sunday Night Baseball

Bellinger was not in the Dodgers’ starting lineup on Saturday, but he still had a massive impact in that game. He entered the game in the seventh inning and recorded two hits in his two at-bats, including a walk-off homer in the bottom of the ninth. That was merely Bellinger’s second homer of the season, and the former NL MVP has been limited to just 20 games played due to injury.

After getting a bit of rest yesterday, Bellinger will be back in the lineup for Sunday Night Baseball vs. the Cubs. He’ll bat second and play centerfield, and Mookie Betts will hit leadoff. The Dodgers haven’t had Bellinger and Betts together often this season, so that’s a big boost for their lineup.

The Dodgers remain the favorites to win the World Series at +380 on FanDuel Sportsbook, even though they’re 4.5 games behind the Giants in the NL West standings. They’ll have Clayton Kershaw on the mound vs. the Cubs on Sunday, and they’re massive -205 favorites.