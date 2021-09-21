Cody Bellinger Lands on 10-Day IL

The Los Angeles Dodgers announce center fielder Cody Bellinger is a late scratch for Tuesday’s series opener with the Colorado Rockies and has been placed on the 10-day injured list.

Bellinger was expected to make his return to the Dodgers’ lineup Tuesday after missing the previous two games because of a non-displaced rib fracture. He last played in a 3-1 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Sept. 17, going 0-for-4. Missing extended time this season because of injury, Bellinger has played 89 games, slashing .159/.237/.291 with nine home runs.

Mookie Betts will move over to centerfield in place of Bellinger Tuesday, batting leadoff. A regular fixture in the Dodgers’ lineup, Betts is hitting .276 with a .379 OBP and 21 home runs, appearing in 110 games. He made his last start in an 8-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Sept. 19, going 1-for-4.

