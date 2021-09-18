Cody Bellinger out of the starting lineup for the Dodgers on Saturday

Cody Bellinger is out of the lineup Saturday for the Dodgers, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports. Bellinger has a non-displaced rib fracture that he suffered when colliding with Gavin Lux during the Dodgers series versus the Diamondbacks. Bellinger has been awful this season and has suffered various injuries, with this rib displacement being the latest ailment.

Bellinger is batting a horrific .159 with only nine HRs and 34 RBI in 337 at-bats covering 89 games. This is a far cry from his former MVP campaign, and even when healthy may prove not to be in the starting lineup versus left-handed pitching.

The Good news for the Dodgers is that Chris Taylor is in the starting lineup Saturday, batting sixth and playing center field. Taylor, however, was in a significant slump, going 2-39 over his last 13 games. Gavin Lux is also in the starting lineup, batting seventh and playing left field. Lux was out of the lineup Friday after being hit in the arm by a pitching machine.

The Dodgers are currently two games behind the Giants in the National League West and play a Reds team Saturday that is a game behind the Cardinals for the final wildcard spot. The Dodgers will start Max Scherzer on Saturday, while the Reds will counter with Sonny Gray. The Dodgers are -130 (-1.5) on the run line, -230 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 7.5, over (-114), and the under (-106). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.