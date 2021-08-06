Cody Bellinger out of the starting lineup Friday for the Dodgers

Cody Bellinger is out of the starting lineup for the Dodgers on Friday, BaseballPress.com reports. There has been no report of an injury to Bellinger, so this seems to be a maintenance day for the oft-injured first-baseman this season. Due to his injuries, the Dodgers may elect to play it safe with Bellinger and rest him more than they usually would. The Dodgers are still trying to catch the Giants in the National League West and want to avoid playing in the Wildcard game. However, it’s still more important to have Bellinger 100% healthy when the playoffs start, and if that requires a rest 1-2 games per week, they will probably elect to go that route.

The Dodgers and Angels will open up the Freeway Series at Dodger’s Stadium on Friday. The Dodgers are starting David Price, and the Angels will counter with Patrick Sandoval. The Dodgers are -108 (-1.5) on the run line, -220 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of eight, over (-120), and the under (-102). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.