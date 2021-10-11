Cody Bellinger Relegated to Bench Duties, Chris Taylor Starting In Center Field for Game 3

Cody Bellinger‘s forgettable season continues. The former MVP put up a career-worst .542 on-base plus slugging percentage, ranking 22nd on the Los Angeles Dodgers, below pitcher David Price. Bellinger’s on-base plus slugging percentage is worse through two postseason games, dipping to .429 through seven at-bats. Worse, the Dodgers’ regular center fielder has struck out five times this postseason.

Dave Roberts has seen what he needs to and will be relegating Bellinger to bench duties for Game 3 against the San Francisco Giants. The Dodgers manager confirmed that Chris Taylor would start in center field and A.J. Pollock would patrol left field.

https://twitter.com/MikeDiGiovanna/status/1447349751905615874

On Saturday night, the Dodgers leveled their best of five NLDS with the Giants with an emphatic 9-2 win. The series shifts to LA for the next two games, with Game 3 scheduled for Monday night.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Dodgers priced as -215 favorites, with Max Scherzer on the bump on Monday. The Giants counter with Alex Wood, and the total is set at 7 with the over priced at -120.