Cody Bellinger Returns to Dodgers’ Lineup Tuesday

Eric Stephen of SB Nation reports Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger will return to the Dodgers’ lineup Tuesday for their series opener against the Colorado Rockies.

Dodgers lineup for opener vs. Rockies at Coors Field (Cody Bellinger back): Betts RF Seager SS Turner 2B Muncy 1B Turner 3B Smith C Lux LF Bellinger CF Urías P — Eric Stephen (@ericstephen) September 21, 2021

Bellinger, dealing with a non-displaced rib fracture, has missed two games in the team’s previous series with Cincinnati Reds, last playing in a 3-1 loss in the Reds on Sept. 17, going 0-for-4. This season, the outfielder has missed significant playing time, appearing in 89 games this year, slashing .159/.237/.291 with nine home runs. He is priced at $2,900 and will bat eighth in the series opener, resuming duties at centerfield.

The Dodgers, who have clinched a playoff spot as the number one Wild Card in the National League with a 96-54 record, will face Antonio Senzatela, who will make his 26th start of the year. Posting a 4-9 record, Senzatela has a 4.06 ERA, 16% K rate and a 1.29 WHIP.

Los Angeles is a -205 road Moneyline favorite against the Rockies on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with an 11-run total, the highest of the slate.