Cody Bellinger Sitting out Sunday vs. Reds

Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports Los Angeles Dodgers centerfielder Cody Bellinger will sit out of Sunday’s series finale against the Cincinnati Reds.

Dodgers vs LH Miley: Betts 9, T. Turner 4, J. Turner 5, Pujols 3, Seager 6, Smith 2, Taylor 8, Lux 7, Kershaw LHP — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) September 19, 2021

Bellinger has a non-displaced rib fracture and will sit out of his second consecutive game of the series. Reports have indicated he will try to play with the injury. Bellinger last started in a 3-1 loss to the Reds on Sept. 17, going 0-for-4. A regular fixture in the Dodgers’ lineup, Bellinger has played 89 games, hitting .159 with a .237 OBP and nine home runs.

Chris Taylor will take over centerfield duties in place of Bellinger Sunday, batting seventh. Priced at $2,800 on FanDuel, Taylor, a utility outfielder, has played 137 games, slashing .258/.345/.448 with 20 home runs. Playing centerfield in a 5-1 win over the Reds Saturday, Taylor went 1-for-4.

The Dodgers look to spoil the Reds Wild Card hopes with a win Sunday, facing Wade Miley, who makes his 28th start of the year. Posting a 12-6 record with 160 innings pitched, Miley has a 3.09 ERA, 18% K rate and a 1.29 WHIP.

Los Angeles is a -196 road Moneyline favorite against the Reds on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a nine-run total.