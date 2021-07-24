Cody Bellinger won’t play Saturday for the Dodgers
July 24George KurtzSportsGrid
Cody Bellinger won’t play Saturday, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports. Bellinger had to leave the game early Friday due to a hamstring injury. The injury is being described as tightness and will keep him out at least one game. Manager Dave Roberts is hopeful that Bellinger will be able to return to the lineup Sunday.
This has not been the best of seasons for Bellinger as he has only played in 42 games, batting .162 with four HRs, 20 RBI, two SBs, and 25 runs.
The Dodgers will take on the Rockies in the second of a three-game series Saturday night. The Rockies won 9-6 in extra innings Friday as the Dodgers continue to struggle late in games. On Saturday, they will start Tony Gonsolin while the Rockies will go with Kyle Freeland. The Dodgers are +100 (-1.5) on the run line, -210 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of eight, over (-120), and the under (-102). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
