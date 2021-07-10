Cole Hamels to hold an open workout for interested teams

Cole Hamels to have a tryout for interested teams on July 16, MLBTradeRumors.com reports. Hamels has yet to pitch this season and only threw one inning last season for the Braves before having his season ended due to injury.

Over his career, Hamels has posted a record 163-122 with a 3.43 and 1.18 WHIP in 422 career starts. h

The Dodgers are one of the teams expected to be interested, with Clayton Kershaw currently on the injured list, Dustin May (Tommy John surgery) out for the season, and the status of Trevor Bauer unknown due to his placement on Administrative Leave. Hamels could prove to be a cheaper addition to those teams that don’t want to pay the price needed to acquire one of the top starters that may be available at the trade deadline. That deadline is July 30.

Other teams that may be interested include the Yankees. Blue Jays, Mets, and Brewers. It’s expected that only teams in the playoff hunt would be interested in his services. You can find the odds for any team to win their division and/or the World Series at FanDuel.com.