Colin Moran Diagnosed With Fractured Hand

Moran was hit by a pitch during Monday’s contest vs. the Rockies, but he was diagnosed with a fractured left hand following an MRI on Tuesday. He’s been officially placed on the 10-day IL, and it sounds like he will be out of the lineup until after the All-Star break. The Pirates have recalled outfielder Jared Oliva to take his spot on the active roster.
Moran has been one of the Pirates’ best offensive options this season. He’s posted a 112 wRC+, including a 127 wRC+ vs. right-handed pitchers. Phillip Evans will likely the biggest boost in playing time in his absence, but he’s a significant downgrade for their offense. He’s posted just a 72 wRC+ this season, which is a problem for a Pirates squad that ranks dead-last in runs per game.
The Pirates will take the field on Thursday as massive +200 underdogs vs. the Brewers on FanDuel Sportsbook. They have a brutal matchup vs. Corbin Burnes, who has pitched to a 1.19 FIP this season.
