College Football Daily Fantasy Helper: Friday 10/1/21

Week 5 of college football is here! FanDuel’s college football DFS main slate on Friday includes three games.

In case you’re unfamiliar with how it works, you can check out the rules and scoring on FanDuel, where you can hit the lobby each week to see the full array of slates and contests being offered.

As for the basics, your roster consists of a quarterback slot, two running back slots, three wide receiver slots (tight ends are included in this group), and one “Super FLEX” slot. In the “Super FLEX,” you can insert one player from any position, including quarterbacks.

Here, our goal is to help you field a roster full of fantasy goodness. In true numberFire fashion, we’ll use our in-house projections as well as betting totals and advanced statistics to tackle as many slates as possible in the lead-up to the College Football Playoff. We are only breaking down Friday’s main slate this week, which locks at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Let’s break down which star players are in great spots, as well as identify some players with lower salaries who will provide value to get to them.

Quarterbacks

Jaren Hall, BYU ($10,000) – Hall is likely to start despite missing last weekend’s game due to an injury. The dual-threat quarterback has played well in his three starts. He’s thrown for 562 yards, seven touchdown passes, and two interceptions. Hall has also tallied 166 rushing yards on 20 carries. Further enhancing his appeal is an enticing matchup with Utah State‘s porous pass defense. The Aggies are allowing 263.5 passing yards per game, which ranks 105th nationally. Additionally, they have surrender seven touchdown passes in four games (most on the slate).

Clayton Tune, Houston ($9,400) – The Houston Cougars signal-caller has accounted for six touchdowns in three-plus games this season, as he left one game early due to injury. He’s an intriguing target due to his dual-threat ability. Tulsa’s porous pass defense looms, and the Golden Hurricane are allowing 247.5 passing yards per game (93rd nationally), including 7.98 yards per pass attempt. They’ve surrendered six touchdown passes through four games.

Davis Brin, Tulsa ($8,100) – On the surface, the matchup with Houston appears difficult. The Cougars rank fourth nationally in passing yards allowed (116.0 per game). However, the Cougars have played three teams with non-existent passing games. Houston is allowing 7.37 yards per pass attempt — around the FBS average. Enter Davis Brin. Brin has racked up five touchdown passes over the last two games. The Golden Hurricane signal-caller has cleared 200 passing yards in each of his four starts this season. He makes for an excellent salary-saver at the quarterback position.

Running Backs

Tyler Allgeier, BYU ($9,600) – In Allgeier, we are getting a workhorse running back in a fantastic matchup. The bruising running back for Brigham Young is averaging 20.0 carries per game. BYU’s opponent, Utah State, has struggled against the run. They’re allowing 200.0 rushing yards per game. The Aggies have yielded a slate-high seven rushing touchdowns through four games. Allgeier leads BYU with 351 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns this season.

Tyler Goodson, Iowa ($9,200) – The Iowa Hawkeyes workhorse is averaging 20.0 carries per game this season. Goodson has rushed for 364 yards and five touchdowns through four games. He is also active in the passing game. Goodson has recorded 10 receptions and 61 receiving yards in 2021. He’ll provide a stern test for an improved Maryland run defense. Maryland is allowing 111.8 rushing yards per game this season. That is a significant improvement from last season. The Terrapins allowed an eye-opening 230.0 rushing yards per game in 2020. Goodson and the Iowa offensive lineman will be their most formidable task yet.

Tayon Fleet-Davis ($8,000) – The matchup is brutal, but the workload is appealing. Fleet-Davis has rushed for 311 yards, and four touchdowns on 44 carries through four games. He is also actively involved as a pass-catcher. Maryland’s running back has recorded 14 receptions, 102 receiving yards, and a touchdown reception. He’ll encounter Iowa’s stout run defense. The Hawkeyes are limiting opposing ball carriers to just 84.5 rushing yards per game. He might not be efficient on Friday night, but Fleet-Davis should pay off his salary on volume alone.

Others to Consider: Calvin Tyler Jr. ($8,700), Shamari Brooks ($8,500), Alton McCaskill ($7,000)

Wide Receivers

Deven Thompkins, Utah State ($9,500) – Thompkins has been one of the most productive wide receivers in college football. The Aggies’ best player is averaging an impressive 11.5

targets per game. Thompkins ranks third nationally with an average of 128.5 receiving yards per game. He’s also averaging 7.5 receptions per game on a 31.3% season target share.

Nathaniel Dell, Houston ($7,500) – Dell is the lone pass catcher that rarely leaves the field for the Cougars. He has logged 230 snaps through four games. The playmaker has established a solid rapport with quarterback Clayton Tune. Dell has racked up 26 receptions, 343 receiving yards, and three touchdowns on 38 targets. He’s in a great spot as he squares off with Tulsa’s porous pass defense. Dell has a whopping 36.3% of Houston’s receiving yards this year.

Sam Crawford Jr, Tulsa ($6,800) – I like targeting Tulsa’s passing game since it’s pretty condensed. Crawford Jr. has a 19.7% target share, which is a solid mark, but also third on his team. Crawford Jr. is also one of three Tulsa wide receivers that have logged over 230 snaps this season. Additionally, he is averaging 6.0 targets per game over the last three games. The senior leads Tulsa with two touchdown receptions as well.

Others to Consider: Gunner Romney ($9,000), Neil Pau’u ($8,500), Josh Johnson ($8,300), Rakim Jarrett ($7,700), Sam LaPorta ($6,700), JuanCarlos Santana ($6,600), Justin McGriff ($6,300), Puka Nacua ($6,300), Isaac Rex ($5,500), Marcus Jones ($5,500), Jeremy Singleton ($5,200)

Matthew Hiatt is not a FanDuel employee. In addition to providing DFS gameplay advice, Matthew Hiatt also participates in DFS contests on FanDuel using his personal account, username easternmh. While the strategies and player selections recommended in his articles are his/her personal views, he may deploy different strategies and player selections when entering contests with his personal account. The views expressed in his articles are the author’s alone and do not necessarily reflect the views of FanDuel.