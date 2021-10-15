College Football Daily Fantasy Helper: Saturday 10/16/21

Week 7 of college football is here! FanDuel’s college football DFS main slate on Saturday includes 14 games.

In case you’re unfamiliar with how it works, you can check out the rules and scoring on FanDuel, where you can hit the lobby each week to see the full array of slates and contests being offered.

As for the basics, your roster consists of a quarterback slot, two running backs, three wide receivers (which also includes tight ends), and one “Super FLEX.” In the Super FLEX spot, you can insert one player from any position, including quarterbacks.

Here, our goal is to help you field a roster full of fantasy goodness. In true numberFire fashion, we’ll use our DFS projections, game projections, and market share report to tackle as many slates as possible in the lead-up to the College Football Playoff. In this piece, we are breaking down Saturday’s main slate, which locks at 12:00 p.m. EST.

Let’s look at which players are in great spots, as well as identify some players with low salaries who will allow you to roster the high-salary players.

Quarterbacks

Matt Corral, Mississippi ($12,000) – Corral has arguably the best combination of floor and ceiling among all college quarterbacks. The junior has accounted for 20 total touchdowns this season. He is averaging 299.4 passing yards per game, which ranks 12th nationally. Corral leads the Mississippi Rebels in rushing attempts (58). He is the Rebels’ second-leading rusher with 255 rushing yards. Further enhancing his appeal is a potential shootout with the Tennessee Volunteers. Tennessee’s offense has sprung to life behind quarterback Hendon Hooker. The Volunteers have lit up the scoreboard for 40.3 points per game in SEC play.

Sam Howell, North Carolina ($10,800) – From a box-score perspective, Howell has been incredible ever since North Carolina’s season-opening loss. Over the last five games, Howell has accounted for 18 total touchdowns. The junior quarterback is throwing for 297.8 passing yards per game. Howell has also tallied 361 rushing yards during that time. This week’s showdown with the Miami (FL) Hurricanes is a fantastic matchup. The Hurricanes rank 94th nationally in passing yards allowed per game, and they’ve surrendered 10 touchdown passes through five games.

Spencer Sanders, Oklahoma State ($8,300) – Sanders has a solid floor due to his dynamic rushing ability. The Oklahoma State Cowboys‘ quarterback has run for 196 yards, and two touchdowns over his four starts this season. His passing game is pedestrian, as he’s recorded five touchdown passes. However, the matchup with the Texas Longhorns is pristine. The Longhorns rank 106th nationally in total defense. They are allowing an eye-opening 437.7 yards this season and have surrendered 20 total touchdowns through six games.

Jaren Hall, BYU ($8,000) – Hall is another dual-threat quarterback who won’t break the bank. The sophomore quarterback has succeeded against upper-tier talent this season. Hall threw for 214 yards and two touchdowns against Arizona State. He also ran for 38 yards in that contest. Arizona State ranks 13th nationally in total defense. Hall threw for 149 yards and three touchdowns against the Utah Utes while running for 92 yards. Utah ranks 43rd in total defense. To sum it up — I expect Hall to play well against the Baylor Bears, who are 33rd in total defense.

Others to Consider: Hendon Hooker ($11,000), Desmond Ridder ($10,700), Caleb Williams ($10,500 – if he starts), Bryce Young ($10,400), Gerry Bohanon ($9,500), KJ Jefferson ($9,200), Will Rogers ($8,500), Devin Leary ($7,900), Zach Calzada ($7,700), Tyler Van Dyke ($7,500), Connor Bazelak ($7,000), and Mikey Keene ($5,800).

Running Backs

Bijon Robinson, Texas ($11,200) – Robinson has cleared 100 rushing yards in four straight games. He has at least one touchdown in all six games this season. The star running back has dominated Big 12 opponents. Through three conference games, Robinson is averaging 24.3 carries and 163.3 rushing yards per game. Oklahoma State allowed 15.7 FanDuel points to Baylor running back Abram Smith and 18.0 FanDuel points to Kansas State Wildcats running back Deuce Vaughn over their last two games.

Tyler Goodson ($8,700) – Goodson is heavily utilized in Iowa’s ground-and-pound offense. The junior is averaging an impressive 20.7 carries per game. As pointed out in our Market Share Report for Week 7, he is tied for first among the running backs on this slate with an 11.0% target share. Goodson has eclipsed 100 all-purpose yards in four out of the last five games. The matchup with the Purdue Boilermakers could be advantageous for the Iowa running back. Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams averaged a healthy 7.58 yards per carry against Purdue earlier this season.

Kennedy Brooks, Oklahoma ($8,400) – Brooks revived the Oklahoma Sooners‘ lifeless running game in last week’s crazy comeback win over the Texas Longhorns. The junior tallied 217 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries. Brooks easily out-snapped backfield mate Eric Gray, 56 to 27, in that game. The junior is in a great spot as the Sooners host the TCU on Saturday. TCU is allowing a slate high 206.0 rushing yards per game.

Jaylan Knighton, Miami ($5,000) – Knighton was suspended for the Hurricanes’ first four games. He promptly logged 36 snaps in his season debut while starting running back Cam’Ron Harris played 37 snaps. Knighton actually out-carried Harris, 15 to 14. Up next is a date with North Carolina’s vulnerable run defense. UNC is allowing 159.2 rushing yards per game, which ranks 81st nationally. Additionally, North Carolina has allowed 10 rushing touchdowns through six games. Knighton is under-salaried if he continues to split the workload with Harris.

Others to Consider: Breece Hall ($11,000), Jaylen Warren ($10,000), Jerome Ford ($9,300), Brian Robinson Jr. ($9,200), Tyler Badie ($9,000), Isaiah Spiller ($8,900), Deuce Vaughn ($8,800), Tyler Allgeier ($8,600), Tiyon Evans ($8,500 – if he plays), Ty Chandler ($8,100), Zonovan Knight ($6,800), Raheim Sanders ($6,100), Devon Achane ($6,000), and King Doerue ($5,800).

Wide Receivers

Josh Downs, North Carolina ($10,500) – Downs continues to be heavily utilized in North Carolina’s dynamic offense. He leads the slate with a target share of 40.3% for this season. The Tar Heels’ playmaker has recorded eight receptions and scored at least one touchdown in all six games this season. He’ll likely face little resistance in extending his touchdown streak to seven games. As noted above, Miami’s pass defense is struggling.

Treylon Burks, Arkansas ($8,100) – Burks is another wide receiver getting a ton of usage. He ranks third on the slate in both target share (34.4%) and receiving yards share (40.1%) for the 2021 season. This week’s clash with the Auburn Tigers should force the Arkansas Razorbacks to the air. Auburn has one of the nation’s top run defenses, and they’re limiting ball carriers to 2.87 yards per carry. However, the pass defense isn’t nearly as dominant. The Tigers are giving up 216.0 passing yards per game, which ranks 52nd nationally. They’ve allowed eight touchdown passes through six games.

John Metchie III, Alabama ($7,600) – Metchie III has five-plus receptions in all but one game this season. He also leads the Alabama Crimson Tide in target share (23.8%). This could be the week that we see Alabama’s passing game explode. The Mississippi State Bulldogs have been stout against the run — allowing 89.0 rushing yards per game, which is ninth nationally — but they are vulnerable through the air. The Bulldogs are allowing 229.0 passing yards per game, which ranks 70th. They have yielded 10 touchdown passes through five games. It’s time to get on the Metchie III train before his salary spikes.

Jack Bech, LSU ($5,600) – LSU will be without star wide receiver Kayshon Boutte. They could also be without the services of Deion Smith. Before Boutte’s injury, Bech had emerged as the Tigers’ second option in the passing game. The freshman had drawn 19 targets over the last two games. The hybrid wide receiver/tight end could be peppered with targets due to the Tigers’ attrition at wide receiver. He’s significantly under-salaried as the likely top option in LSU’s passing game.

Others to Consider: Dontario Drummond ($9,500), Jameson Williams ($9,400), Tay Martin ($9,000), Xavier Worthy (8,800), Makai Polk ($8,500), Xavier Hutchinson ($8,400), Alec Pierce ($8,400), David Bell ($8,000), Ainis Smith ($7,900), Tyquan Thornton ($7,700), Marvin Mims ($7,500), Brock Bowers ($6,900), Mike Harley ($6,900), Wan’Dale Robinson ($6,500), Jalen Wydermeyer ($6,500), Joshua Moore ($6,500), Zay Flowers ($6,400), Rashod Owens ($6,200), Emery Simmons ($5,700), Jadon Haselwood ($5,600), Malik Nabers ($5,600), and Antoine Green ($5,500).