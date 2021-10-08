College Football Daily Fantasy Helper: Saturday 10/9/21

Week 6 of college football is here! FanDuel’s college football DFS main slate on Saturday includes 14 games.

In case you’re unfamiliar with how it works, you can check out the rules and scoring on FanDuel, where you can hit the lobby each week to see the full array of slates and contests being offered.

As for the basics, your roster consists of a quarterback slot, two running backs, three wide receivers (which also includes tight ends), and one “Super FLEX.” In the Super FLEX spot, you can insert one player from any position, including quarterbacks.

Here, our goal is to help you field a roster full of fantasy goodness. In true numberFire fashion, we’ll use our DFS projections, game projections, and market share report to tackle as many slates as possible in the lead-up to the College Football Playoff. In this piece, we are breaking down Saturday’s main slate, which locks at 12:00 p.m. EST.

Let’s look at which players are in great spots and identify some players with low salaries who will allow you to roster the high-salary players.

Quarterbacks

Malik Cunningham, Louisville ($11,500) – Cunningham is putting up video-game-like numbers for the Louisville Cardinals. The Cardinals’ offense has scored 19 touchdowns this season. Cunningham has had his hand in 17 of those (89.5%). We could see a ceiling performance from the dual-threat quarterback on Saturday. The Cardinals opponent, the Virginia Cavaliers, ranks 96th nationally in total defense. They’re allowing 412.8 yards per game. Additionally, the Cavaliers have given up 18 touchdowns through five games.

Sam Howell, North Carolina ($11,200) – We’ll likely have to pick between investing in Cunningham or Sam Howell. Howell is lighting up box scores on a weekly basis. That shouldn’t change any time soon as he’s under constant pressure to up points due to the North Carolina Tar Heels‘ atrocious defense. The junior has eclipsed 300 passing yards in four straight games. He has 14 touchdown passes this season, which ranks 14th nationally. On tap is a date with the reeling Florida State Seminoles. The ‘Noles have been torched for 11 touchdown passes through five games (tied for the slate high).

Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma ($8,800) – This might be the lowest salary we’ve seen attached to Spencer Rattler since he took over as the starting quarterback of the Oklahoma Sooners. He has taken a lot of heat in the media as the Sooners’ offense hasn’t been as dynamic as in past seasons. Despite the negativity, Rattler is still putting up solid numbers. The dual-threat star has recorded 10 touchdown passes through five games. He has topped 200 passing yards in every game this season. Additionally, he has tallied 95 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns on 35 attempts.

Henry Colombi, Texas Tech ($8,400) – Colombi will make his third straight start with Tyler Shough nursing a broken collarbone. Through two starts, Colombi has completed 40 out of 57 pass attempts for 580 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. While Colombi has recorded -13 rushing yards in his starts, we know that he has dual-threat ability. Colombi has rushed for 251 yards and four touchdowns on 90 career rushing attempts. Additionally, he’s in a plus spot as the Texas Tech Red Raiders host TCU. TCU is allowing 8.67 yards per pass attempt, and they’ve surrendered eight touchdown passes through five games. The Horned Frogs also struggle defending the ground game, allowing 204 rushing yards per game.

Others to Consider: Matt Corral ($11,300), Brennan Armstrong ($11,000), CJ Stroud ($10,700), Max Duggan ($10,200), Bryce Young ($10,000), Hendon Hooker ($9,500), KJ Jefferson ($8,900), Casey Thompson ($8,500), Jordan Travis ($8,000), Will Levis ($6,900), Stetson Bennett ($6,000 – if JT Daniels is out), and Zach Calzada ($5,800).

Running Backs

Tyler Allgeier, BYU ($9,500) – Allgeier is a workhorse for the Brigham Young Cougars. The junior is averaging 20.4 carries per game and an impressive 112.8 rushing yards per game, which ranks ninth nationally. The bruising running back has tallied seven rushing touchdowns through five games. I like his chances of stuffing the stat sheet this week. The Boise State Broncos are getting run over by opposing ball carriers, giving up 191.2 rushing yards per game, ranking 104th nationally.

TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State ($9,300) – The Ohio State Buckeyes‘ emerging star running back is averaging an eye-opening 9.4 yards per carry. He is also racking up 102 rushing yards per game despite spending the first two games as a reserve. The freshman sensation has six rushing touchdowns over the last four games. Henderson is a great way to get access to Ohio State’s massive 46.00-point implied team total.

Ty Chandler, North Carolina ($8,400) – Chandler has recorded 51 total touches over the last three games. The senior running back is averaging 132.7 total yards over the past three games. He’s in a pristine spot on Saturday. Florida State ranks 91st in total defense and has allowed 20 total touchdowns through five games.

Kevin Harris, South Carolina ($5,900) – Harris was a beast for the South Carolina Gamecocks last season. He found pay-dirt 15 times a season ago. It’s been a different story in 2021 as the talented running back has battled a surgically repaired back. Reportedly, he’s feeling better, and his head coach anticipates a breakout game on the horizon. We’re going to need to save salary somewhere, and Harris is a compelling way to do so. The volume is there for him to have a breakout game as the sophomore is averaging 13.0 carries per game over the last three games.

Others to Consider: Bijon Robinson ($11,500), Chris Rodriguez Jr. ($9,000), Brian Robinson Jr. ($8,800), Kyren Williams ($8,500), Tiyon Evans ($8,100), Tyler Goodson ($7,900), Kennedy Brooks ($7,100), Jalen Mitchell ($7,100), Trelon Smith ($6,800), Isaiah Spiller ($6,400), and Cyrus Habibi-Likio ($5,800).

Wide Receivers

Josh Downs, North Carolina ($10,000) – As pointed out in our Market Share Report for Week 6, Downs leads the slate in both target share (38.4%) and air yards share (40.3%). The Tar Heels’ playmaker has recorded eight receptions and scored at least one touchdown in all five games this season. Up next is a date with FSU’s porous secondary (as noted above). The Seminoles are allowing 256.2 passing yards per game, and Downs should be in for another monster performance.

Khalil Shakir, Boise State ($8,800) – I love targeting Shakir whenever the Broncos are on a slate. The versatile wide receiver provides a solid floor with a sky-high ceiling. Shakir has recorded 70-plus receiving yards in every game this season. He’s averaging 103.6 receiving yards per game, which is good for 11th nationally. An added bonus is that the Broncos will also utilize Shakir as a runner. The senior has eight carries through five games.

Treylon Burks, Arkansas ($7,900) – Burks is another wide receiver getting a ton of usage. He has a 37.1% target share, which trails only Downs on this slate. The Arkansas Razorbacks‘ star will be licking his chops this weekend as the Razorbacks travel to Mississippi. Burks roasted the Rebels for 11 receptions and 137 receiving yards in their matchup a season ago.

Jeshaun Jones, Maryland ($5,800) – Jones’ role is set to expand due to the season-ending injury to Maryland‘s leading wide receiver, Dontay Demus Jr. Despite operating as the third receiver, Jones has eclipsed 70 receiving yards in two out of the last three games. Maryland will likely be forced to the air as they are 21.0-point underdogs on Saturday. The matchup with Ohio State may seem imposing, but the Buckeyes secondary is vulnerable. OSU is allowing 251.4 passing yards per game, which ranks 99th nationally. They’ve surrendered eight touchdown passes through five games.

Others to Consider: Chris Olave ($9,700), Kayshon Boutte ($9,400), Garrett Wilson ($8,900), Jameson Williams ($8,600), Wan’Dale Robinson ($8,400), Erik Ezukanma ($8,300 – if he plays) Kaylon Geiger ($7,700) Rakeem Jarett ($7,500), John Metchie III ($7,500), Jaxon Smith-Njigba ($6,900), Keytaon Thompson ($6,500), Marshon Ford ($6,400), Emery Simmons ($6,200) Ainis Smith ($6,000), Rashaun Henry ($5,900), Jahleel Billingsley ($5,900), Antoine Green ($5,600), and Jalen Wydermeyer ($5,400).