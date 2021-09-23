College Football Market Share Report: Week 4

Since many of the 2018 law changes that marked the return of college football daily fantasy, it has been quickly growing. After all, more individuals watched the 2020 National Championship Game than any other non-NFL sporting event.

With so many eyeballs on the games, and some monster statistics put up by the elite players in the sport, it is natural for many to gravitate to playing daily fantasy instead of traditional betting. FanDuel offers college football contests each weekend, which can include Thursday, Friday, and Saturday main slates — depending on game volume.

College football is a unique challenge for DFS, as a lot of necessary information is not easily found. Often, injury news is reported through the schools themselves, and newspaper beat reporters. It can also be particularly difficult to find accurate information on which players are on the field, who has the best usage, and where inefficiencies in the salary cap model may reside.

The latter point is the premise for this piece, which in addition to numberFire’s betting guides and daily fantasy helpers, is designed to help you find out which college football players are on the field and seeing work.

With that in mind, let’s examine the market shares for players on Saturday’s 14-game main slate on FanDuel.

Note: Players with fewer than 10 pass attempts, 10 rushing attempts, and five targets in the previous week will not be featured but may still be viable in daily fantasy formats. For players returning from off weeks, previous reports will contain their most recent sample.

Quarterbacks

Player Team Name Week 3 Attempts 2021 Attempts Per Game 2021 Season-Long YPA Rush Attempts Per Game Rushing Yards Per Game Will Rogers MSST 67 54.3 6.64 0.7 3.3 Tanner Mordecai SMU 50 37.3 9.13 3.0 26.3 Tyler Shough TTU 37 27.7 9.54 2.7 22.3 Max Johnson LSU 35 35.7 8.02 2.3 14.0 Jordan Yates GT 34 25.7 7.69 1.7 41.7 Spencer Rattler OU 34 33.3 7.61 3.3 25.3 Zach Calzada TXAM 33 24.0 6.36 1.7 12.0 Payton Thorne MSU 32 26.0 9.18 2.7 28.0 Devin Leary NCST 30 35.0 7.56 1.0 7.7 Connor Bazelak MIZZ 30 38.0 7.90 1.0 10.7 Jack Coan ND 30 32.7 8.45 2.3 8.7 Emory Jones UF 29 26.0 5.88 11.0 79.7 Jarret Doege WVU 26 30.0 8.20 1.7 4.7 Hendon Hooker TENN 26 16.0 8.23 2.7 44.7 Noah Vedral RUT 25 27.0 7.36 4.7 30.0 D.J. Uiagalelei CLEM 25 28.7 5.52 5.3 31.0 Adrian Martinez NEB 25 24.8 10.27 5.3 89.8 Brock Purdy ISU 24 25.7 8.12 3.7 33.7 KJ Jefferson ARK 23 21.0 10.03 5.7 64.3 Gerry Bohanon BAY 23 22.7 9.97 4.0 24.3 Sam Howell UNC 21 27.7 10.45 4.0 101.3 Casey Thompson TEX 18 10.3 8.45 0.3 17.0 Dennis Grosel BC 15 11.7 8.71 3.0 24.0 Spencer Sanders OKST 12 19.0 6.61 12.0 45.0 Cade McNamara MICH 11 12.3 10.03 2.3 1.3 Will Howard KSU 10 13.5 7.37 9.5 39.0

Will Rogers ($9,400) of the Mississippi State Bulldogs stands out as the latest gunslinger in Mike Leach’s system. Rogers threw it 67 times in his last game, and he should be well north of 50 on most weekends. Rogers is $9,400 on FanDuel, and while he has had favorable matchups in each of the past two weeks, the stiffer test against Louisiana State initially is cause for concern. However, Mississippi State still has an implied team total of 26.99 as 2.5-point underdogs at home, and therefore Rogers should be a key target again despite his lack of rushing upside.

The North Carolina Tar Heels‘ quarterback Sam Howell ($11,500) takes his rightful place at the top of the salary pool for quarterbacks. Howell’s 101.3 rushing yards per game is tops of any quarterback despite just 12 rushing attempts. When he has taken off, it has been for big chunks, and the NFL prospect is still a threat throwing the ball. North Carolina is a 12.5-point favorite at Georgia Tech, but perhaps the road environment keeps that one close enough for Howell to go crazy in a game with a 63.5 total.

Finally, D.J. Uiagalelei ($8,200) might be under-salaried and worth a dice roll. The general perception around Uiagalelei is that he is struggling following a shutout loss to Georgia. However, he still presents dual-threat upside for an efficient offense filled with NFL playmakers. With 28.7 pass attempts and 5.3 rush attempts per game, he still is a talented quarterback getting volume in an efficient offense, and unlike many Clemson Saturdays in the ACC, Uiagalelei likely will have to play the entire contest on the road at North Carolina State as moderate 12.5-point favorites.

Running Backs

Player Team Name Week 3 Total Opportunities Week 3 Carries Season Carries Season Rush Share % Week 3 Targets Season Target Share % Jaylen Warren OKST 32 32 51 42.5% 0 4.0% Kenneth Walker III MSU 30 27 57 53.3% 3 5.2% Deuce Vaughn KSU 25 23 61 50.8% 2 13.4% Leddie Brown WVU 23 20 52 53.6% 3 9.6% Will Shipley CLEM 23 21 33 37.1% 2 1.9% Breece Hall ISU 22 21 60 69.0% 1 10.0% Ty Chandler UNC 20 20 45 50.0% 0 4.2% Pat Garwo III BC 17 17 36 34.6% 0 0.0% Eric Gray OU 16 15 33 35.1% 1 2.9% Tiyon Evans TENN 16 14 31 25.6% 2 2.2% Tre Siggers SMU 16 13 34 35.8% 3 6.7% Abram Smith BAY 16 16 47 36.2% 0 6.5% Ulysses Bentley IV SMU 16 13 32 33.7% 3 5.7% Kyren Williams ND 15 12 46 52.3% 3 10.3% Dillon Johnson MSST 15 7 15 36.6% 8 18.6% Isaiah Spiller TXAM 15 15 40 43.5% 0 7.9% Elijah Young MIZZ 15 12 19 21.8% 3 3.6% Chris Tyree ND 15 11 25 28.4% 4 9.8% Bijan Robinson TEX 14 13 52 50.5% 1 5.2% Rahmir Johnson NEB 14 11 24 16.0% 3 3.3% Jahmyr Gibbs GT 14 11 40 41.2% 3 11.3% Kennedy Brooks OU 14 14 34 36.2% 0 0.0% Blake Corum MICH 14 13 48 32.9% 1 4.5% Trestan Ebner BAY 13 12 43 33.1% 1 5.5% Devon Achane TXAM 12 9 30 32.6% 3 6.4% Corey Kiner LSU 12 12 23 32.9% 0 0.0% Tyler Badie MIZZ 12 9 49 56.3% 3 13.4% Isaih Pacheco RUT 12 11 44 37.3% 1 3.3% Malik Davis UF 12 10 31 25.2% 2 5.5% Joe Ervin KSU 11 11 24 20.0% 0 0.0% Jo’quavious Marks MSST 11 4 22 53.7% 7 21.6% Zonovan Knight NCST 11 11 35 39.8% 0 5.6% Jaylen Wright TENN 11 9 24 19.8% 2 7.9% Raheim Sanders ARK 10 10 25 19.4% 0 0.0% Ricky Person Jr. NCST 10 8 32 36.4% 2 8.9% Caleb Hood UNC 10 9 14 15.6% 1 1.1% AJ Green ARK 10 7 14 10.9% 3 4.2% Tahj Brooks TTU 10 10 36 42.4% 0 1.4%

The star of the show — and presumptive most-drafted running back on Saturday’s main slate — should be Jaylen Warren ($8,700). Warren has totally separated from LD Brown in what was a committee, as Warren saw 32 carries (and zero targets) last week against Boise State. Brown only saw six total opportunities, which is why he does not even show on the table. Oklahoma State and Utah State’s total is fairly low at 45.5 points, but both the over and Oklahoma State’s -5.5 spread are both five-star bets in numberFire’s model for a reason. If Warren rushes the way he did last week, he may score multiple times himself.

The trend in the Notre Dame Fighting Irish backfield is worth highlighting. It is normally a great one for daily fantasy most weeks but perhaps not in a game sitting at a 46.5-point total with a tight spread against Wisconsin. Kyren Williams ($8,100) saw just 15 total opportunities after at least 19 total chances in his first two contests. Surprisingly, Chris Tyree ($5,700) matched him in total opportunities, but it is likely because of his strength as a pass-catcher. Tyree is averaging 10.3 yards per reception and, appropriately, has seen 10 targets in three games.

As someone who recommended Mississippi State running back Joaquavious Marks ($7,300) in back-to-back weeks, he has lost his lion’s share of volume in the backfield. Dillon Johnson ($6,600) saw a superior workload with seven carries and eight targets, but especially against an above-average rush defense in LSU (ranked 58th in rush yards per game), this backfield is a total avoid in daily fantasy at the moment. There are still plenty of pass-catchers to pair with Will Rogers, however.

Wide Receivers

Player Team Name Week 3 Targets Week 3 Target Share Week 3 Yards Share Total 2021 Targets 2021 Target Share Total 2021 Yardage Share Makai Polk MSST 14 22.2% 32.5% 32 20.6% 20.9% Xavier Hutchinson ISU 11 36.7% 43.0% 27 29.7% 32.0% Grant Calcaterra SMU 11 23.4% 26.1% 18 15.9% 18.8% Jalen Nailor MSU 10 34.5% 30.6% 24 31.2% 18.2% Malik Heath MSST 10 15.9% 21.0% 14 9.0% 10.8% Jadon Haselwood OU 9 28.1% 30.5% 19 17.6% 14.8% Justyn Ross CLEM 9 36.0% 48.4% 21 22.3% 24.6% Danny Gray SMU 9 19.1% 17.5% 23 20.4% 22.2% Kaylon Geiger TTU 9 26.5% 27.6% 14 19.2% 15.0% Josh Downs UNC 9 42.9% 66.1% 31 38.3% 43.3% Bo Melton RUT 8 27.6% 38.2% 28 32.9% 38.4% Xavier Worthy TEX 8 38.1% 36.8% 14 21.5% 25.3% Jalen Wydermyer TXAM 8 25.8% 14.2% 24 23.8% 18.6% Kevin Austin Jr. ND 8 26.7% 0.0% 22 22.9% 17.0% Keke Chism MIZZ 8 21.1% 11.4% 20 16.7% 11.7% Kayshon Boutte LSU 8 22.9% 11.0% 28 25.7% 24.1% Treylon Burks ARK 7 28.0% 34.9% 22 34.4% 32.7% Jack Bech LSU 7 20.0% 20.3% 13 11.9% 17.1% Jaden Walley MSST 7 11.1% 13.8% 19 12.3% 15.3% Austin Allen NEB 7 31.8% 14.9% 15 15.2% 12.0% Austin Williams MSST 7 11.1% 10.5% 15 9.7% 13.8% Kyric McGowan GT 7 25.9% 40.4% 20 27.0% 33.1% Shameen Jones RUT 7 24.1% 7.6% 11 12.9% 7.0% Demond Demas TXAM 6 19.4% 36.4% 6 5.9% 13.2% Braden Lenzy ND 6 20.0% 9.4% 13 13.5% 10.3% Chase Lane TXAM 6 19.4% 16.0% 21 20.8% 13.7% Thayer Thomas NCST 6 16.2% 28.6% 18 16.4% 15.1% Jayden Reed MSU 6 20.7% 12.4% 18 23.4% 36.5% Travis Koontz TTU 6 17.6% 13.4% 10 13.7% 10.1% Phillip Brooks KSU 6 46.2% 21.7% 12 26.1% 29.2% Isaiah Esdale WVU 6 25.0% 23.8% 11 12.1% 14.5% Charlie Kolar ISU 6 20.0% 22.3% 12 13.2% 13.6% R.J. Sneed BAY 6 25.0% 48.7% 15 21.7% 36.6% Ben Sims BAY 6 25.0% 12.4% 11 15.9% 7.9% Erik Ezukanma TTU 6 17.6% 7.1% 25 34.2% 43.8% Devonta Lee LSU 6 17.1% 11.8% 7 6.4% 5.2% Reggie Roberson Jr. SMU 6 12.8% 9.6% 16 14.2% 13.5% JaVonta Payton TENN 6 19.4% 21.1% 10 11.9% 10.0% Jamire Calvin MSST 5 7.9% 1.7% 12 7.7% 8.4% Avery Davis ND 5 16.7% 53.8% 9 9.4% 16.4% Keon Zipperer UF 5 17.9% 26.2% 5 5.7% 7.9% Jaden Williams BC 5 33.3% 29.0% 12 19.7% 11.3% Kemore Gamble UF 5 17.9% 16.4% 6 6.9% 4.9% Deion Smith LSU 5 14.3% 33.8% 9 8.3% 16.4% Trent Whittemore UF 5 17.9% 17.9% 11 12.6% 8.2% De’Vion Warren ARK 5 20.0% 18.4% 10 15.6% 14.1% Dylan Deveney GT 5 18.5% 7.9% 5 6.8% 2.6% Rashee Rice SMU 5 10.6% 26.8% 12 10.6% 23.4% Dominic Lovett MIZZ 5 13.2% 17.0% 11 9.2% 9.4% Cornelius Johnson MICH 5 29.4% 50.2% 8 18.6% 33.5% Mario Williams OU 5 15.6% 13.8% 17 15.7% 13.2% Joseph Ngata CLEM 5 20.0% 19.8% 18 19.1% 32.9%

Speaking of Bulldogs’ pass catchers to stack with Will Rogers, Makai Polk ($7,500) delivered as a value play last week and remains under-salaried given his role in the pass-heavy Mississippi State attack. Polk saw 14 targets last week, and he has seen at least 10 targets in all three weeks. Polk’s salary would profile him closer to a small slot receiver, but he averages 7.03 yards per target with the heavy volume. Polk only has one touchdown amongst his 32 targets, and with the college average at a 5.52% touchdown rate on total targets in college football this year, he is likely due for continued regression in that department.

Erik Azukanama ($8,400) might be an interesting spot to spend salary in another air-raid offense. Texas Tech is an 8.5-point underdog to Texas, which seems to imply a close enough contest in the perfect game script for this style of offense. Azukanama has a 34.2% overall target share in 2021, and he may be a “buy-low” candidate in this spot after only seeing six targets last week. Azukanama has the highest share of his team’s total receiving yards (43.8%) on the main slate.

Stacking with Sam Howell is simple enough, too, as Josh Downs ($10,000) has had a dominant workload this year, as well. Downs’ 38.3% share of UNC’s targets is the top mark on this slate, and his yardage share (43.8%) is only second to Azukanama.

Fitting the pair in with Bo Melton ($6,800) and Zay Flowers ($5,900) may make sense, as both Melton and Flowers have over 33% of their teams’ total receiving yards. Flowers’ Boston College Eagles are 1.5-point underdogs hosting Missouri, and the total in that game is a healthy 58.5 points. Melton and Rutgers are 20.5-point underdogs to Michigan, which is less than ideal, but at least numberFire’s model likes Rutgers to cover and for the total to exceed 49.5.