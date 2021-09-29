College Football Single-Game Daily Fantasy Helper: Thursday 9/23/21 (Virginia at Miami)

Week 4 of the college football season kicks off on Thursday, as the Miami (FL) Hurricanes square off with the Virginia Cavaliers.

For those unfamiliar, single-game slates feature five flex spots with identical scoring to the main slate. However, there is an “MVP” roster slot. The MVP receives 1.5 times his total fantasy points, making this spot crucial.

All stats come from PFF.com unless otherwise noted.

Player Breakdowns

At The Top

Brennan Armstrong, Virginia ($17,500) – Armstrong will be the chalk MVP choice on Thursday night as the lefty has lit up the box score this season. The junior is averaging 426.3 passing yards per game, which leads the nation. He ranks sixth nationally with 13 touchdown passes, and he should have little trouble adding to that figure as Miami has surrendered nine touchdown passes through four games this season.

Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia ($13,500) – Wicks is leading the Virginia Cavaliers in targets (34), receiving yards (460), and touchdown receptions (4). He has been efficient as he’s averaging an impressive 3.7 yards per route run. Additionally, quarterback Brennan Armstrong loves to target Wicks on the deep ball. Wicks has an aDOT (average depth of target) of 19.7. The freshman has emerged as a dangerous threat in Virginia’s passing game.

Charleston Rambo, Miami ($13,000) – Rambo leads the Miami wide receivers with 209 snaps played and 127 routes run, has recorded 26 receptions, 288 receiving yards, and two receiving touchdowns on 36 targets. All of those figures also lead the Miami (FL) Hurricanes. Additionally, there’s a decent chance he’ll draw Virginia’s, Fentrell Cypress, in coverage at some point. Rambo lines up at one of Miami’s outside wide receiver spots, and Cypress has logged 185 snaps at cornerback this season. Through four games, he has allowed nine receptions, 163 receiving yards, and four touchdowns on 14 targets.

Others to consider: D’Eriq King ($16,000 – if he plays).

In The Middle

Billy Kemp IV, Virginia ($11,500) – Kemp IV left last week’s game early with a leg injury. We’ll need to pay attention to his status pre-lock, but ff he’s able to go, Kemp IV is a solid play. The senior has been targeted 21 times over the last two games, and he’s averaging 7.0 receptions over the past three games. Kemp IV has eclipsed 50 receiving yards in every game this season.

Tyler Van Dyke, Miami ($11,500) – D’Eriq King is questionable for Thursday’s game. If he’s out for the second straight week, Tyler Van Dyke would likely make another start. Van Dyke, a former four-star prospect and was impressive in his first career start. The freshman threw for 270 yards and three touchdowns in last week’s 69-0 win over Central Connecticut State. If Van Dyke starts, he may rotate with Jake Garcia ($11,500) at quarterback. Garcia is also a former four-star prospect. I’ll take the quarterback that has guaranteed playing time in this instance (Van Dyke).

Cam’Ron Harris, Miami ($10,500) – Harris leads the Hurricanes in rushing this season with 272 yards and three ground touchdowns on 51 carries. He’s also evolved into a threat in the passing game. The dynamic running back has racked up 11 receptions, 119 receiving yards, and one touchdown reception. He’s in the MVP conversation because Virginia has struggled to defend the run this season. The Cavaliers are allowing an eye-opening 201.2 rushing yards per game (113th nationally). They’ve surrendered five rushing touchdowns through four games.

Others to consider: Jelani Woods ($10,000 – if he plays).

At The Bottom

Mike Harley, Miami ($9,000) – Harley was the Hurricanes leading wide receiver a season ago, and it’s been a slow start for the Hurricanes’ slot wide receiver in 2021. However, it’s only a matter of time before he posts a slate-breaking box score. Harley is still heavily involved in the Hurricane’s offense. He’s been targeted 25 times through four games, which trails only Charleston Rambo. Additionally, Harley has caught at least four passes in three straight games.

Rashaun Henry, Virginia ($8,500) – Henry leads all Virginia pass catchers with a 22.0 aDOT, and he’s drawn 19 targets over the last two games. The senior has run 132 pass routes through four games, which also leads the team. He’s my favorite source of salary relief on Thursday night.

Jaylan Knighton, Miami ($7,500) – Knighton will be making his season debut after missing four games due to a suspension. The freshman was competing for the starting running back position before the suspension. He’ll likely operate as the second running back on Thursday night but still has upside. Knighton managed to run for 209 yards, record 135 receiving yards, and score two touchdowns despite operating as the third-string running back last season (played in nine games).

Others to consider: Keytaon Thompson ($9,500), Xavier Restrepo ($8,000), Key’Shawn Smith ($7,500), Wayne Taulapapa ($7,500 – if he plays), Mike Hollins ($7,000 – if Wayne Taulapapa is out), and Will Mallory ($7,000).

