Collin McHugh Will Serve as Rays’ Opener on Monday

The Tampa Bay Rays have confirmed that Collin McHugh will serve as the opener on Monday for the first of four games against the Baltimore Orioles. McHugh last pitched on August 12 and will get his fifth start of the season.

https://twitter.com/TBTimes_Rays/status/1427027521401458690

McHugh has been one of the most reliable bullpen arms for the Rays this season, hurling 44.2 innings across 25 appearances. His ERA+ of 279 is second-best on the Rays, and he has the second-lowest earned run average on the team for all pitchers with more than six appearances.

Josh Fleming is expected to come on in relief of McHugh and, if all goes well, should come in to start the fourth inning. McHugh hasn’t thrown more than 3.0 innings this season, although the Rays could be looking for a little extra mileage out of the righty as their bullpen has tossed 21.1 innings over the last five games.

